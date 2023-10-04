Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD searching for Game X Change robbery suspect

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery...
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, officials said the man pictured above went to the Game X Change on Dixie Highway around 5:57 p.m.

The man allegedly told an employee he was armed and demanded cash, according to a release. After getting the cash, the man immediately fled.

Officials said the man is believed to be around 50 to 60 years old and is around 5′8″ to 5′10″.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Cold front brings needed rain late Thursday, much cooler air by weekend
James Small, 20
Man arrested in connection to Prospect shooting appears in court
YouthBuild Louisville celebrates completion of new student dorm.
YouthBuild Louisville celebrates completion of new student dorm
Christopher 2X
Christopher 2X Game Changers to be recognized for community impact at sold-out UofL game