LMPD searching for Game X Change robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, officials said the man pictured above went to the Game X Change on Dixie Highway around 5:57 p.m.

The man allegedly told an employee he was armed and demanded cash, according to a release. After getting the cash, the man immediately fled.

Officials said the man is believed to be around 50 to 60 years old and is around 5′8″ to 5′10″.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

