Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville ends bike sharing program LouVelo after 6 years

The bright green LouVelo Bikes seen across Louisville and Jeffersonville are docking for the...
The bright green LouVelo Bikes seen across Louisville and Jeffersonville are docking for the last time in October.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The bright green LouVelo Bikes seen across Louisville and Jeffersonville are docking for the last time in October.

After six years, city leaders said technology’s evolved and they’re exploring other options.

Former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the LouVelo program in 2017. The bike-sharing company has 300 bikes and 39 stations across the Metro and Southern Indiana. By Oct. 25, LouVelo’s bikes will be removed from the streets, leaving people visiting areas like Frankfort Avenue looking for another way home.

“I feel like it’s more vital to keep them down here than to take them away because people actually use them,” Dade Allen said.

Allen works at Bae’s Bakery near one of the LouVelo bike racks, which was just installed in July. Mayor Greenberg’s office released a statement saying they are looking for more efficient options including a dock-less model.

The city’s full statement can be seen below:

“For the past six years, thousands of residents and visitors have participated in the LouVelo bike-sharing initiative, which not only cut down on car trips but also provided a unique and different way for people to see our city. As technology has rapidly evolved, we are looking at more efficient options for a new bike-sharing program, including a dock-less model that is being used in other cities. Soon we’ll be releasing more details about the next version of our bike-sharing initiative. We’re excited for even more residents and visitors to have access and get engaged.”

LouVelo’s General Manager appreciates the community’s support and commends the city for looking for eco-friendly transportation choices.

LouVelo’s full statement can be seen below:

“LouVelo Bike Share has completed many years of successful operations in Louisville. Cyclehop, the dedicated company that has managed the system from the beginning, will conclude its contract with Louisville Metro this month. Matthew Glaser, LouVelo’s General Manager, expressed gratitude for the community’s support and hopes the City will explore sustainable funding options to continue Micromobility as an eco-friendly transportation choice.”

For people who use LouVelo, the bikes will be removed from stations on Oct. 25. If you are an annual member, you can call their customer service to request a refund.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

Latest News

Jamarcus Glover
Troubleshooters: A judge did not set Jamarcus Glover’s bond before he went on the run
Arrest warrant issued for Jamarcus Glover after failing to appear in court
James Small, 20
Man arrested in connection to Prospect shooting appears in court
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery...
LMPD searching for Game X Change robbery suspect