Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught

Richard C. Johnson, 38.
Richard C. Johnson, 38.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for an attempted murder suspect in Laurel County is now over.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Richard Johnson is now in custody.

They found him on Auger Springs Road in the Keavy community.

He was accused of trying to kill a 73-year-old woman early Tuesday morning in the Keavy community.

Deputies say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

She was flown to UK hospital in “very critical condition.”

The sheriff’s office says Johnson is an ex-boyfriend of a family member of the victim.

