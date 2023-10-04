Man accused of trying to kill elderly woman caught

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for an attempted murder suspect in Laurel County is now over.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Richard Johnson is now in custody.

They found him on Auger Springs Road in the Keavy community.

He was accused of trying to kill a 73-year-old woman early Tuesday morning in the Keavy community.

Deputies say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

She was flown to UK hospital in “very critical condition.”

The sheriff’s office says Johnson is an ex-boyfriend of a family member of the victim.

