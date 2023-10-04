Man arrested in connection to Prospect shooting appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged for shooting and killing his roommate in Prospect said it was an accident. 20-year-old James Small made that statement during an appearance in court today.

The shooting happened late Monday night on Duroc Avenue near US 42. Police found 23-year-old Charl Hertzog shot. Hertzog died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Smalls claimed he was cleaning the gun when it accidentally went off and shot Hertzog.

A judge set his bond at 250 thousand dollars and must be on HIP with his parents if posted.

Small is expected back in court next Thursday.

