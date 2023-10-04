Contact Troubleshooters
Names of double homicide victims killed at Douglas Park Apartments released

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the victims killed in a double homicide at the Douglas Park Apartments have been released.

The Jefferson County coroner identified them as 55-year-old Miquel Ricardo and 17-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez.

Police confirmed the victims were 40-year-old Yunior Ricardo Rodriquez’s father and son.

LMPD responded to the apartments Monday morning around 3:50 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Police said Rodriquez was near the front door when they arrived.

Both victims were found shot inside the apartment. They died before being taken to the hospital.

According to an arrest report, Rodriquez admitted to shooting his father and son. He is being charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, having a firearm as a convicted felon and defacing a firearm.

WAVE News learned this was not Rodriquez’s first run-in with the law.

In 2013, he was accused of stabbing and killing 41-year-old Humberto Bell.

Rodriquez is expected back in court for his preliminary hearing Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

