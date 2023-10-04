Contact Troubleshooters
Nationwide emergency tests can be dangerous for those in abusive relationships

Nationwide emergency tests can be dangerous for those in abusive relationships
By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, the government will be testing the Emergency Alert System, but the wireless alert test could lead to an emergency for those in abusive relationships.

There will be alerts both on televisions and cellphones. However, that can be a problem for people who are hiding a phone from someone who is abusing them.

Abusers often keep power and control over their partners by tracking and keeping tabs on their phones, which leads to many victims keeping a secret phone.

But when that alert goes off at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, it could alert their abuser that the phone exists.

Whether it’s on silent or not, phones everywhere will be running the Wireless Emergency Alerts Wednesday afternoon.

And that’s a problem for many people in abusive relationships.

Elizabeth Martin is President and Chief Empowerment Officer at the Center of Women and Families in Louisville. Martin says abusers use phones as a way to keep control.

“We talk about encouraging victims to have code words so if something does happen, they can text that code word to somebody,” Martin said. “That they have an extra cell phone, even if it’s a burner phone. We do give victims that we serve burner phones. But for those who are victims, their batterers use all the mechanisms on their phone and their apps as a way of power and control.”

Martin says many victims have secret phones for that reason.

When the Wireless Emergency Alert goes off, it could cause problems for them.

“So if they do have a phone hidden somewhere, their purse, their pocket, their car, their bedroom, we’re very concerned when this test goes off, that it’s going to alert someone in the house that there’s another phone,” Martin said.

Martin said to prepare ahead of time by turning the phone off before the test.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, reach out for help. The national Hotline number is 1-800-799-7233.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

