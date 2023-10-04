One in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash on I-71 at I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes on I-71 North near I-265 are still closed due to a 3-vehicle crash.

Louisville Metro police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found a wreck involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car blocking the left and center lanes.

LMPD said at least two people were transported to the hospital. One is expected to survive. The other is in critical condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

