Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

One in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash on I-71 at I-265

Crash on I-71 North approaching I-265.
Crash on I-71 North approaching I-265.(TRIMARC)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes on I-71 North near I-265 are still closed due to a 3-vehicle crash.

Louisville Metro police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found a wreck involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car blocking the left and center lanes.

LMPD said at least two people were transported to the hospital. One is expected to survive. The other is in critical condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

Latest News

KYTC: 2 lanes set to be closed over Watterson Trail
The bus was headed to Jeffersontown High School
JCPS bus crashes while headed to Jeffersontown High School
Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 - Elizabethtown
Man driving concrete mixing truck identified after deadly crash in Elizabethtown
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-71 South in Oldham County