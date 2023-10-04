Contact Troubleshooters
Sellersburg man found guilty of murdering his wife in front of daughter

Mac Lewis
Mac Lewis(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man could face more than 100 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his wife.

A report from the News and Tribune said on Tuesday, a Clark County jury found Mac Lewis guilty on all charges.

Prosecutors said Lewis killed his wife, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bennett Lewis, after she asked for a divorce at their Sellersburg home in April 2022.

Lewis was also found guilty of attempted murder and criminal recklessness after trying to shoot Bennett Lewis’ 11 year-old-daughter. Police said one of the child’s friends was inside the home at the time of the shooting as well.

The 11-year-old girl called the police, and Lewis was arrested on State Road 60 not long after.

During a testimony last week, the News and Tribune reported the 911 call from Bennett Lewis’ daughter was played.

“My stepdad just killed my mom,” she told a Clark County 911 dispatcher. She testified on Monday, saying after Lewis shot her mother, he pointed the gun at her and fired.

Lewis’ lawyer said he does not plan to appeal.

“After 18 months of absolute hell, today is the first day of justice for our beautiful daughter, their mom, our two grandchildren, and their friend who endured this tragedy,” Bennett Lewis’ father said in a statement. “No children, no child, should ever have their mom stripped away from them in the manner Lizzie was stripped away (from her kids.) And even more, no child should have that happen before their eyes.”

Lewis’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 1.

