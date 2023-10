LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

One more dry day with highs well into the 80s.

Rain will move in on Thursday (west to east). It should be a decent soaking rain but not enough to help the drought situation.

Another front will bring in chilly air and gusty winds on Friday---setting the stage for a breezy and cool weekend ahead of us!

