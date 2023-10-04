TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-71 N at I-265 due to 3-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-71 North near I-265 are closed due to a 3-vehicle crash.

Louisville Metro police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found a wreck involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car blocking the left and center lanes.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said at least two people were transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are working to reopen lanes and said to avoid I-71 North approaching I-265 when possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

