1 dead, 2 in hospital after shooting in Iroquois neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue around 8 p.m., Lieutenant Cory Sturgeon said.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot and a 17-year-old who appeared to have been grazed, Sturgeon said.

One of the men was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was taken to UofL Hospital and is in critical condition. Sturgeon said the 17-year-old was also taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

LMPD said all parties have been accounted for. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

