18-year-old dies at hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(WRDW)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of an 18-year-old who died at the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police were called to respond to the University of Louisville around 7 p.m. after a man was dropped off with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries soon after.

He was identified as Braxton Donavon Tucker of Louisville. Investigators were able to determine the shooting happened at North 20th Street and Portland Avenue.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

