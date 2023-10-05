Anchorage Middletown firefighters scale high-rise buildings for unique training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS wanted to make sure their firefighters are ready for any call that comes their way.

A dozen rope rescue technicians scaled a high-rise building to simulate rescuing window washers from falling to their deaths.

The training is unique, not just because they are scaling buildings but because not all firefighters are required to do the training.

It takes a special group of men and women to fulfill a niche role.

Being a firefighter means more than just putting out fires. Sometimes it means buckling in and rappelling from buildings hundreds of feet in the air for one purpose, to save lives.

“So every firefighter is already an expert in everything dealing with water, EMS, with ladders and your basic things that fire departments do,” Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS Special Operations Major Mike Arth said. “But this is considered special operations, so they have to do advanced trainings with advanced equipment on here.”

Thursday was the conclusion of 40 hours of training to produce Anchorage Middletown Fire’s new rope rescue technicians.

They’re getting their team coached up to save trapped window washers or people stuck in high-rise building fires because you never know what a call may entail.

“If there’s a window washer or painter on the side of a building, and they become overcome or unable to rescue themselves or move, we’ll be able to go down and grab them off their equipment and on ours,” Arth said. “And then we either lower them all the way to the ground or we bring them over the top with us to get them safely through the building.”

The unique training requires the firefighters to get uncomfortable as it’s not the most normal thing to hang from more than 12 stories up with all your gear, some ropes and a wall.

Some of the trainees even threw their fear of heights to the side to instead pick up and rescue a person in need.

Throwing all caution to the wind in order to serve others.

”When somebody calls 911, they need somebody to show up and solve their problem,” Arth said. “And if not us, then who? So we pride ourselves in being an all-hazards service so if you need something you call the fire department, and we’ll be there to solve your problem.”

Arth said they partner with multiple fire departments to do this training several times a year and right now their team has 36 trained members who can respond to a high-rise rescue call.

