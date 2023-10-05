Contact Troubleshooters
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

18-year-old dies at hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

