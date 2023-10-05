Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Court appearance delayed for man charged with murder of Kentucky deputy

Sheangshang has a list of charges he is facing. Some charges he’s indicted for, along with the murder charge, are robbery and assault.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Steven Sheangshang, the man police say murdered Scott County deputy Caleb Conley in May, has been in and out of the courtroom to face Scott County and Fayette County charges.

Sheangshang has a list of charges he is facing. Some charges he’s indicted for, along with the murder charge, are robbery and assault.

WKYT has been following the case since the beginning. Now, there have been updates in this case.

Sheangshang was expected to appear in court in Scott County on Friday. However, Scott County judge Katherine Gabhart issued an order explaining that some specimens have been sent off for testing, pushing Friday’s expected status hearing back nearly two months.

The new status hearing date is set for December 7. Sheangshang will meet via Zoom from the Bourbon County Detention Center, as he has for the past few appearances.

During his alleged crime spree in May, police say he stole a van from a couple in Georgetown. WKYT spoke to the McQuains in July. They shared that their insurance deemed the car “totaled,” but the money they received wasn’t enough to replace the vehicle.

Thursday, the court ordered the van to be returned to them again.

In Fayette County, Sheangshang is facing multiple charges, including assault, burglary, and fraud. Court records show he’s scheduled to be in court in Fayette County again in December.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Right) Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment
18-year-old dies at hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Southern Restaurant & Lounge shooting suspect appears in court
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Artists, vendors looking forward to 67th annual St. James Court Art Show
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Chilly Fall air on the way
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
Applegate Lane home to be dismantled in mid-October
Celebrities coming to Owensboro this weekend for comic convention