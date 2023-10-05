Contact Troubleshooters
Firefighters work to put out fire in Mount Washington

Mount Washington firefighters worked to put out a fire on Bardstown Road on Wednesday
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mount Washington firefighters worked to put out a fire on Bardstown Road on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 100 block of Bardstown Road around 3:34 p.m., officials said.

When crews arrived, they contained the fire to the building. Officials said help for the scene was requested from Shepherdsville Fire, and Zoneton Fire helped cover the rest of the district.

