FORECAST: Much needed rain, cooler temperatures return to the forecast

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain becomes widespread this afternoon/evening
  • Windy and much cooler Friday through the weekend
  • Dry through the first half of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle and light showers are possible this morning with more widespread, steady rain taking over during the afternoon. Highs climb into the 70s before the light to moderate afternoon rain cools us down. Widespread rain continues this evening before moving out after midnight; some isolated showers may remain. Rainfall totals will range from 0.10″ to 0.75″ across the area. Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Clouds clear Friday morning behind our first front The sunshine should allow us to warm into the low to mid-70s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible. A secondary front brings additional clouds back into the region during the evening. It will be windy at times Friday night as temperatures tumble into the 40s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday.

