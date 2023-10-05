FORECAST: Rain pushes through this evening, second front brings cool air for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall this evening

Drying out by Friday morning

Cool air and gusty winds arrive Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will continue to push through this afternoon and evening, exiting our area just after midnight eastern time. Lows will be in the 60s early on Friday as clouds slowly break up through the morning hours. By Friday afternoon we’ll have only a few clouds around with highs in the 70s. It will be breezy by evening as winds gust up to 25 MPH.

The second cold front will move through Friday evening, bringing the gusty winds and a small shower chance. More importantly, it will usher in a substantially cooler air mass. Lows will plummet into the 40s by Saturday morning. Some sunshine is possible early Saturday, but the cool air in place aloft will assist in the formation of widespread cloud cover by Saturday afternoon. It will be a brisk day with cool highs in the 50s and 60s paired with 25 MPH wind gusts.

Sunday is another brisk day with a mainly cloudy sky, gusty winds, and highs only in the 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will moderate next week as we finally see 70s return by Wednesday. We’ll keep tabs on another system with rain and cooler air heading toward late next week.

