Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its debut sparked a frenzy.(CNN, GIRL SCOUTS OF THE USA | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sad news if you love Girl Scout cookies as a popular flavor will not be returning next year.

Officials with the Girl Scouts announced that Raspberry Rally will not be sold when its cookie sales season kicks off in January.

The raspberry cookies were introduced last year as sister cookies to the iconic Thin Mints.

They were the first cookies to be sold exclusively online, and it led to a shopping frenzy. Some chapters reported that they sold out of the cookies in less than a day.

In a statement, the organization said it is taking a pause on the raspberry cookies to prioritize supplying its classic varieties.

Another change you can expect to see next year will be the prices.

Some chapters have said they will be increasing the price to $6 per box.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued for Jamarcus Glover after failing to appear in court
Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Fight breaks out between player, assistant football coach at JCPS high school
Crash on I-71 North approaching I-265.
One in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash on I-71 at I-265
Names of double homicide victims killed at Douglas Park Apartments released
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released

Latest News

The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for...
Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity