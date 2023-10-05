Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gotta paint ‘em all: Pokémon creates a new exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pokémon is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam to teach kids about the works of one of the most famous Dutch artists.

A number of Pokémon-themed exhibits will run at the museum as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

A museum spokeswoman said the collaboration will allow the next generation to get to know Vincent Van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way.

One activity teaches visitors how to draw Pikachu, the yellow character that is one of the most recognizable faces of the Pokémon brand.

Another activity lays out the connection between Van Gogh and Japanese art and culture which had a profound impact on his art and world view.

The collaboration starts Thursday and runs until Jan. 7.

A regular ticket to the museum is required for entry.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

Latest News

Make Ends Meet: SAVE Plan reduces student loan payments based on income
If you owe on a federal student loan, that bill has once again come due after repeated layoffs...
Make Ends Meet: SAVE Plan reduces student loan payments based on income
A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the...
11-year-old accused of shooting, injuring 2 teens at football practice is denied home detention
A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the...
11-year-old accused in Apopka shooting appears in court
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages