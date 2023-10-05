Hyundai, Kia break-ins made worse by high insurance rates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The WAVE troubleshooters have investigated how certain zip codes in west Louisville are paying more for insurance than other areas of the city.

As KIA and Hyundai thefts and break-ins continue, it’s being made worse for those in the west end because of that disparity.

Dealing with insurance and repairs for this type of incident is bad enough the first time, let alone three times.

That’s what’s happened to Tracey Taylor who has started looking at a cheap way to get things repaired without submitting a claim.

Taylor owns two Hyundais, and between the two cars, they’ve been broken into three times. Most recently, a couple of weeks ago while she was on vacation.

“After I had it repaired, I brought it back home,” Taylor said. “I parked it in front of the house, got up the next morning, my husband was on his way to work and he saw that my window had been broken. Shattered again.”

The same window on the same car the day after she got it repaired.

They ripped out the steering wheel column, but couldn’t steal the car because she’s gotten the security upgrade.

However, the headache doesn’t end at the break-in.

“And I keep having to submit a claim to the insurance company,” Taylor said.

Taylor lives in the Portland neighborhood. More specifically in the 40203 zip code.

WAVE Troubleshooters have previously investigated how much your zip code matters when it comes to insurance rates.

“I know plenty of people that I talk to that don’t actually live in the west end or Portland area that is not paying as much as I’m paying,” Taylor said.

When the troubleshooters got car insurance quotes for the same family but changed the address to different spots around Louisville, they found that the same family would pay just over $3,000 a year for insurance in the east end. But more than double in the west end in zip codes like 40210, 40211, and 40212.

“Who can afford ya’ll to keep increasing the rates,” Taylor said.

Why is it like this?

During our investigation, an insurance agent told us the difference in rates doesn’t have anything to do with crime.

He said it has to do more with how many claims are made in an area.

After three break-ins, Taylor said she’s looked at other ways to get her car fixed to avoid submitting yet another claim.

“What can we do? All we can do is just maybe keep complaining until change happens,” Taylor said.

