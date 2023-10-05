Indiana State Police arrest Washington County man on child pornography charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old man from Washington County was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Matthew Reid is charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

The investigation began after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was made in April 2023 reporting an account that supposedly sending pornographic photos and or videos of children.

A search warrant was executed at a School Road address in Scottsburg in eastern Washington County and Reid was arrested.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail without incident.

