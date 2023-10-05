LMPD investigating after man who was shot died at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man with gunshot wounds died at UofL Hospital Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the hospital after a man walked in with gunshot wounds around 7 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Officials said the man died a short time later.
A scene where the shooting happened has not been found at this time, according to LMPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
