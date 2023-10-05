Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Amherst Avenue around 10:45 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Amherst Avenue around 10:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said the man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

