Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state

Brooks Houck appeared in court virtually from the Hardin County Detention Center.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - During Thursday’s court appearance for Brooks Houck, Prosecutor Shane Young told a Nelson County judge the state is in possession of the gun they believe was used to kill Tommy Ballard.

Brooks Houck appeared virtually from the Hardin County Detention Center for his court arraignment Thursday afternoon.

During the hearing, Houck’s attorney Brian Butler defended his request to the judge to reduce the bond from $10 million to $500,000 cash. Butler said the bond is excessive and that has never seen one this high in his career. The motion asks for Houck to have a GPS monitor with work release if he posts bond.

Young argued that with the number of rental properties Houck derives income from on a monthly basis on top of the revenue made by running his business, a $10 million bond is a “fair bond.”

“Somebody with this vast amount of resources, $500,000 to an individual who is a multi-millionaire, when you are looking at the rest of your life in prison, is not a lot to pay to influence a case,” Young said. “The amount of bond is needed to ensure compliance with these conditions of release.”

When the judge asked if the Commonwealth wanted to go anywhere with any other investigations in regard to the Crystal Rogers case, Young responded yes, saying they are investigating the murder of Tommy Ballard.

“We are waiting for testing to come back on the firearm we believed was used to murder Tommy Ballard,” Young said. “The firearm that we purchased from Nicholas Houck, who was using a fake name when he sold the rifle. We know it’s the same caliber. There are five criteria that they’re looking at, and so far it’s matched four of the five criteria.”

The judge did not make a decision on Houck’s bond during Thursday’s hearing.

This story is being updated.

