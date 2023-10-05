Southern Restaurant & Lounge shooting suspect appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The case against the suspect in the Southern Restaurant & Lounge shooting will move to a grand jury.

Arthur Simson, charged with two counts of murder and four additional counts of assault, appeared before a judge for a probable cause hearing on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Aug. 27. An LMPD homicide detective testified that Simson turned himself in three days later and admitted to shooting and killing 37-year-old Terrance Bethel and 35-year-old Colby Banks.

The detective gave testimony, describing the investigation. He said Bethel was armed at the time of the shooting, but video evidence shows Simson was the only person to fire shots. He said victims were running away or taking cover when they were shot.

Simson’s defense attorney argued he was acting in self-defense because he felt threatened by Bethel.

Judge Mary Jude Wolford found probable cause on all six counts, moving the case to a grand jury.

“Those gunshot wounds intentionally caused physical injury to another person,” Wolford said. “Those people were in relatively close proximity to where the shooting happened. The detective said multiple times they were 20 to 30 feet away and Mr. Simson is on video and even admits to firing a gun at relatively close range. So, I find probable cause.”

The prosecution also pointed out that Simson was on probation at the time of the shooting and shouldn’t have been in possession of a firearm in the first place.

Wolford denied the defense’s request to lower bond. It will stay at $1 million.

The case will be heard by a grand jury the week of Oct. 30.

