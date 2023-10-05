Contact Troubleshooters
UK researchers working on study aimed at preventing racehorse deaths

Researchers at the University of Kentucky are working on a study aimed at preventing racehorse deaths.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are working on a study aimed at preventing racehorse deaths.

The team there is studying the blood of racehorses.

They say they’ve identified six bio-markers that show if a horse is pre-disposed to injury.

They say the test is correct 75 to 80 percent of the time.

Right now, the sampling process is ongoing, and they hope to have results sometime next year.

