Venardos Circus returns to Louisville

Performances will go on until Sunday, Oct. 15.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The circus is back in town!

Venardos Circus will have an animal-free, Broadway-style show down at Waterfront Park in Louisville.

Opening night begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. Performances will go on until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Below are the dates and times for each performance:

  • Thursday, Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. OPENING NIGHT!
  • Friday, Oct. 6 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 7 – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 8 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 11 – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 12 – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 13 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 14 – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 15 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

For more on how to buy tickets, click here.

Performances will go on until Sunday, Oct. 15.

