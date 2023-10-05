Venardos Circus returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The circus is back in town!

Venardos Circus will have an animal-free, Broadway-style show down at Waterfront Park in Louisville.

Opening night begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. Performances will go on until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Below are the dates and times for each performance:

Thursday, Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. OPENING NIGHT!

Friday, Oct. 6 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

