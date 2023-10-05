Venardos Circus returns to Louisville
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The circus is back in town!
Venardos Circus will have an animal-free, Broadway-style show down at Waterfront Park in Louisville.
Opening night begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. Performances will go on until Sunday, Oct. 15.
Below are the dates and times for each performance:
- Thursday, Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. OPENING NIGHT!
- Friday, Oct. 6 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 7 – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 8 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 11 – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 12 – 7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 13 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 14 – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 15 – 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
