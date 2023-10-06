Contact Troubleshooters
1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina

One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina...
One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina along the Ohio River in Oldham County.(Doug Druschke/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been taken to UofL Hospital with severe burns after an explosion in Oldham County.

The explosion happened just after 10 a.m. at a marina off Highway 1793 in the Cardinal Harbor area.

According to the North Oldham Fire Department, work was being done on a catamaran when the explosion occurred.

The boat had 200 gallons of fuel onboard which all burned out.

The condition of the victim is not known at this this time.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

