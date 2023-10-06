1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina

GOSHEN, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been taken to UofL Hospital with severe burns after an explosion in Oldham County.

The explosion happened just after 10 a.m. at a marina off Highway 1793 in the Cardinal Harbor area.

According to the North Oldham Fire Department, work was being done on a catamaran when the explosion occurred.

The boat had 200 gallons of fuel onboard which all burned out.

The condition of the victim is not known at this this time.

