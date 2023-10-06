Applegate Lane home to be dismantled in mid-October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday night, city leaders revealed more details about their plans to dismantle a home full of hazardous materials on Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services, along with the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA, held a community meeting to update residents on when the process will take place.

The site setup will begin on Monday, Oct. 9, with the dismantling beginning no earlier than Oct. 16. Officials expect the process to take around 10 days and hope to finish around Oct. 27.

The city previously revealed their plan to slowly take apart the home. They plan to construct a 17-foot perimeter wall of shipping containers and remove the materials inside. Those materials will be crushed, processed in a steel tank in the backyard, and shipped off to a waste facility.

“We’ll have a crew of about five working inside of the property,” Chuck Berry, an on-scene coordinator with the EPA’s Emergency Response and Removal Branch said. “We’re going to build a container wall around the property to deflect any lateral blast from any possible explosives that may be left.”

At Thursday’s meeting, officials described finding hundreds of small bottles filled with unknown chemicals. They said various containers like pill bottles, crockpots, and pressure cookers were all filled with unknown substances.

That’s why Berry said the best solution was to dismantle the home.

“It’s just simpler and easier for us to crush all of the containers together, react them off, and then ship that waste out as one load instead of trying to characterize and quantify every individual bottle,” Berry said.

Officials described what precautions they’re taking to ensure neighbors’ safety, such as setting up an air processing system around the property to monitor chemical reactions.

Fern Creek Fire will be on scene and crews will use an infrared camera to monitor temperatures in the house to avoid a structure fire.

The city has outlined a small evacuation zone and a larger “shelter in place” zone in case a dangerous chemical reaction occurs.

Karol Morris lives on Applegate Lane and her home is in that evacuation zone. She said she feels confident in the city’s plan.

“I feel pretty good,” Morris said. “I think they’re doing everything they can do. I’m not worried like I was in the beginning, with the burn, that scared me.”

“Have trust in local government, state government, federal government, that we’re going to do everything we can to keep everybody safe,” Executive Director for Louisville Metro Emergency ServicesJody Meiman said. “It could be a slow process, just have patience as well.”

