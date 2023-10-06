Contact Troubleshooters
Artists, vendors looking forward to 67th annual St. James Court Art Show

More than 600 artists will be at the free event over the weekend.
By Josh Ninke and WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Artists and vendors have been working on the final touches at their booths ahead of the 67th annual St. James Court Art Show.

More than 600 artists are working with 17 different mediums.

This free art show has six sections in Historic Old Louisville at St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Fourth Street, 3rd Street, 1300 Section, and West End Baptist Church.

Anyone who wants to attend can go on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s paid parking in the area and only service animals are allowed.

Click here for more information from the organizers.

