Celebrities coming to Owensboro this weekend for comic convention

(KPTV)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend, celebrities and fans will descend on the Owensboro Convention Center for all things comics and pop culture.

The Owensboro Comic & Toy Convention is this Saturday and Sunday.

Celebrity guests such as Austin St. John of Power Rangers fame, Tom Kenny, the voice of Spongebob, and Warwick Davis from franchises such as Willow and Harry Potter will be in attendance.

There will be Q&A panels, costume contests and more. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

