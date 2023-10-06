Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man killed in St. Denis shooting

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 33-year-old William Martin Jr.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. EMS pronounced the man dead upon arrival, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Detectives believe all parties have been accounted for.

