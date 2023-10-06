FORECAST: Chilly Fall air on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog this morning

Gusty winds tonight

Windy weekend with chilly highs and lows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs top out in the 70s later today. Wind gusts in the 15 to 25 MPH are possible during the afternoon and evening. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as a secondary front moves through. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible while temperatures tumble into the 40s overnight.

After a sunny start, some clouds develop during late Saturday morning and afternoon. Highs sit in the 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Wind gusts near 20 MPH will add an extra chill to the air. Mostly clear skies are expected tomorrow night as the coldest air of the weekend takes over. Temperatures slide into the 30s and low 40s by Sunday morning. Areas that remain sheltered from the wind will be most at risk for frost early Sunday.

Sunday will be chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s. Next week begins with quiet weather before a larger storm system tracks toward the region for Friday the 13th.

