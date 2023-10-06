FORECAST: Cold front moves in tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Gusty winds move in near midnight

Chilly weekend with gusty winds at times

Active weather next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to push to the east with increasing sunshine over the area. It is shaping up to be a really nice afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Pleasant conditions for this evening with a cold front moving in near or before the midnight hour. This front will bring a period of gusty winds that could reach up to 30 mph along with perhaps a few raindrops. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.

We’ll start off Saturday with sunshine and chilly temperatures. A deck of clouds will develop for some around midday into the afternoon. When you combine the clouds with gusty northwest winds around 30 mph, it will no doubt feel chilly at times.

Mostly clear skies are expected tomorrow night as the coldest air of the weekend takes over. Temperatures slide into the 30s and low 40s by Sunday morning. Areas that remain sheltered from the wind will be most at risk for frost early Sunday.

There will be another chance at frost early next week before warmer air flows back into the area. This will lead to a stronger storm system near Friday the 13th.

