Hometown Hauntings: WKU’s campus afterlife

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is said that around 25 buildings on the campus of Western Kentucky University are sites of alleged paranormal activity. The most prolific hauntings on the campus are focused on two buildings: Van Meter Hall and Potter Hall.

Dr. Tamela Smith is a WKU retiree and author currently writing a book about the strange occurrences on campus. Over the past five years, she has interviewed and documented testimony from first-hand witnesses to unexplained phenomena.

“What I find really interesting though is when I’m talking to people and I’ve talked to people who were here in the 80s and the 90s, and they have similar stories,” Dr. Smith said, “and so it’s just been really interesting to learn about everything that’s being reported. I think it’s important to capture that oral history.”

Not all of the activity on campus corresponds to tragic events that have happened in the school’s history. There are buildings where activity is reported that have not seen any tragic events unfold.

Dr. Smith says that the stories of unexplained phenomena in the area existed well before the university was built.

“The hill itself has long had that reputation of being haunted. The history is fascinating because you can’t talk about a haunting activity without actually talking about some of the history as well and Van Meter plays into what I was just saying,” she said.

Many of those who have experienced the unexplained in Van Meter Hall attribute the haunting to a man falling through the skylight in the early 1900s ′s onto the stage.

The tale of this fall has many variations. Dr. Smith was able to find verifiable evidence of a student falling through the skylight onto the stage in 1918 as he was trying to catch a glimpse of the first airplane to land in Warren County from the building’s roof.

Some individuals claim to witness shadowy figures moving through the hallways late at night and ghostly figures on and around its large stage.

However, not all of these hauntings can be attributed to the young man who fell as some have reported the ghostly figure of a woman in a long dress roaming the halls. Others have reported the disembodied voices of multiple people in empty rooms.

The same can be said for Potter Hall, originally a women’s dormitory, it is now the current administration building.

“There was a young woman named Teresa who unfortunately took her own life in 1979 in the ground floor room of Potter Hall. Since that time, people have attributed things that have gone on to her spirit,” Dr. Smith said.

Those who work in the building attribute unexplained activity to the spirit of a woman named Theresa Watkins who was living on the basement floor when she died by hanging herself with a belt on April 21, 1979. This spirit goes by several names including Allison, Penny, and Casperella.

There have been reports of strange noises, including whispers and laughter when no one else is around. Additionally, doors have been known to slam shut on their own, leaving them bewildered and concerned.

“There’s more activity in the evening,” said Bryson Davis, Director of Student Financial Assistance. “She gets a little antsy and I think wants the building to herself so I will typically tell her when I see something happen or hear something I usually recognize her name and tell her that I’m planning on doing this or that and then I’ll be out of the way.”

Davis also says that one evening while working late, he heard someone approach his office door and a woman’s voice telling him to “go.” He was the only one in the building at the time and the motion sensors in the hallway did not activate the lights to indicate that a living person was there.

There are some ghost stories that circulate around the campus that are common urban legends found on campuses all over the country. For example, the story of a young student murdered by an axe while her roommate was in the other room has been proven to have never happened at WKU and originated as a cautionary tale for women away from home for the first time.

The stories of hauntings at Van Meter Hall and Potter Hall are a fraction of the tales that have captivated the campus community, sparking discussions about the ghosts of WKU.

Whether these reports are rooted in fact or fiction, one thing is certain: the legends of ghostly encounters at Western Kentucky University have become a permanent part of life on campus.

The WKU Alumni Association offers ghost tours of campus for those who want a more in-depth dive into the haunted history of Western Kentucky University.

WKU was featured on Syfy’s Ghost Hunters on November 21, 2012 “Higher Dead-ucation” episode (Season 8, Ep. 24).

