Jefferson County Clerk’s Office hosting voter registration blitz

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is holding a “voter registration blitz.”

Leading up to the deadline, each Motor Vehicle Branch location will have designated areas where voters may register to vote or update their registration and learn everything they’ll need to know before the general election poles open on Nov. 7.

“We want all eligible voters to have the chance to participate in the upcoming election and voters taking the time to ensure they’re registers is an important part of that effort,” Jefferson County Clerk and Chairperson of the Board of Elections Bobbie Holsclaw said. “We hope that offering these convenient locations across the county allows us to help community members register to vote right up to the last possible moment.”

Voters registering for the first time, have had a change of address or want to change their political party may complete a registration card and put it in the collection box before 4 p.m. local time on Oct. 10. There will also be information about the different ways to vote, be it in person at precinct polling locations on the day of the general election, by mail or through in person absentee early voting.

