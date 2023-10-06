Lower bond denied for kidnapping and attempted murder suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More details have come out about the arrest of a man charged with a shooting near the University of Louisville last month that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Nicholas Ballenger was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder stemming from an Aug. 11 shooting near 4th and Heywood.

Ballenger appeared in court Friday where it was revealed he turned himself in. His legal team requested a lower bond, arguing that there was no probable cause for the kidnapping charge.

The decided to uphold the $500,000 cash bond.

The victim of the shooting is now out of the hospital.

The case now moves to the grand jury to be heard in a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.