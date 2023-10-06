Contact Troubleshooters
Lower bond denied for kidnapping and attempted murder suspect

Nicholas Xavier Ballenger, 22, of Louisville, was arrested September 27, 2023 on a warrant...
Nicholas Xavier Ballenger, 22, of Louisville, was arrested September 27, 2023 on a warrant charging him with kidnapping and attempted murder.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More details have come out about the arrest of a man charged with a shooting near the University of Louisville last month that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Nicholas Ballenger was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder stemming from an Aug. 11 shooting near 4th and Heywood.

Ballenger appeared in court Friday where it was revealed he turned himself in. His legal team requested a lower bond, arguing that there was no probable cause for the kidnapping charge.

The decided to uphold the $500,000 cash bond.

The victim of the shooting is now out of the hospital.

The case now moves to the grand jury to be heard in a few weeks.

