Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Kaufman Lane around 6:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. EMS pronounced the man dead upon arrival, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Detectives believe all parties have been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Fight breaks out between player, assistant football coach at JCPS high school
Arrest warrant issued for Jamarcus Glover after failing to appear in court
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment
Crash on I-71 North approaching I-265.
One in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash on I-71 at I-265
(Right) Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state

Latest News

Savannah Bananas set to play at Louisville Slugger Field in 2024
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Rain pushes through this evening, second front brings cool air for the weekend
A dozen Anchorage Middletown firefighters took to high-rise buildings as a part of a unique...
Anchorage Middletown firefighters scale high-rise buildings for unique training
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program