Man sent to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the arm in west Louisville early Friday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to the 1200 block of South 32nd Street, which is between Virginia Avenue and Dumesnil Street in the Parkland neighborhood. They found a man with a gunshot wound, so EMS took him to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said there are currently no suspects.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

