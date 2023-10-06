Contact Troubleshooters
Man takes plea deal in revenge shooting

Stanley Watts during his October 6, 2023, court hearing.(Michael Flynn/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has entered a guilty plea on charges that he shot a man to get revenge for the murder of his brother.

Stanley Watts, 46, of Shepherdsville, Ky., was charged with shooting Bradlee Simmons in the leg in February 2022. Simmons is the suspect charged in the murder of Kevin Watts, the brother of Stanley Watts, during a shooting on Woodsdale Road in January 2022.

During a scheduled a pretrial conference, prosecutors agreed to drop the attempted murder charge against Watts since they believe he was not shooting with intent to kill Simmons.

The charge of assault second degree was amended down to assault under extreme emotional disturbance. Watts pleaded guilty to that charge and to gun possession by a convicted felon.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Eric Haner sentenced Watts to serve one year in prison on each charge that would have run concurrently, but the sentences were conditionally discharged for six months if he abides by the terms set down by the court.

