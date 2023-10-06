Contact Troubleshooters
St. James Court Art Show enters its 66th year

A beautiful fall day brought a large crowd out for the opening day of the 66th St. James Court...
A beautiful fall day brought a large crowd out for the opening day of the 66th St. James Court Art Show.(Josh Whitney/WAVE News)
By David Mattingly and Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville home football game against Notre Dame is sold out on Saturday. But it will not be even close to the biggest crowd in town.

The St. James Court Art Show returns for its 66th year, attracting an estimated annual 250,000 people for the 3-day event..

“Well, the main thing is, I like Louisville. We won’t miss this show,” artist John Mroczek said.

A silver and goldsmith, Mroczek has been a regular participant at St. James since Jimmy Carter was president.

“It’s fun to do, it’s a fun town, the food’s great,” Mroczek said. “And it’s just a well-attended show.”

The St. James Court Art Show claims to rank among 200 of the most profitable art festivals in the country. The show was selected at the “Best Fine Art and Design Show” by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

More than 600 artists have their work on display representing 17 different mediums. The show location is also on display. Old Louisville is home to some of the most beautiful Victorian era streets in the world.

“And what I tell people is, you can stand here and look at beautiful art, and then look up and see a house that’s 130 years old, that in and of itself is a piece of art,” Executive Director Howard Rosenberg said. “All the money, because we’re all nonprofit, goes back into the neighborhood. To the tune of about $270,000. The fountain, the greens, the lighting, the lights on Third Street, 4th Street. That’s what we do. And that’s how we maintain this neighborhood.”

The art show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

