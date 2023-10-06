Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

St. James Court Art Show underway

The St. James Art Fair kicked off Friday morning and will run through Sunday afternoon.
The St. James Art Fair kicked off Friday morning and will run through Sunday afternoon.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. James Art Fair kicked off at 10 Friday morning covering a four-square block.

More than 600 chosen artists and vendors are set up to sell their work.

Ted Tarquinio is a photographer who’s traveled the world and talked about settling down in Kentucky and changing his motif.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years as a professional and I started out as a wilderness backpacker and then became a landscape photographer,” he said. “So I’ve really been everywhere from Alaska to southern Chile, and everywhere in between. But I’ve got three teenagers, so once I started having kids I had to kind of localize the subject matter to be closer to home so it became horses, bourbon, the state, the city.”

The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Right) Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment
18-year-old dies at hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Southern Restaurant & Lounge shooting suspect appears in court
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Stanley Watts during his October 6, 2023, court hearing.
Man takes plea deal in revenge shooting
One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina...
1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina
Ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is holding...
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office hosting voter registration blitz
Artists, vendors looking forward to 67th annual St. James Court Art Show