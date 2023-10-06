St. James Court Art Show underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. James Art Fair kicked off at 10 Friday morning covering a four-square block.

More than 600 chosen artists and vendors are set up to sell their work.

Ted Tarquinio is a photographer who’s traveled the world and talked about settling down in Kentucky and changing his motif.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years as a professional and I started out as a wilderness backpacker and then became a landscape photographer,” he said. “So I’ve really been everywhere from Alaska to southern Chile, and everywhere in between. But I’ve got three teenagers, so once I started having kids I had to kind of localize the subject matter to be closer to home so it became horses, bourbon, the state, the city.”

The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

