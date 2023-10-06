StormTALK! Blog 10/6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

A cold front moves in just before midnight tonight with perhaps a brief shower. Gusty winds are likely as it passes through with gusts up to 30 mph. Colder weather will then flow into the area with temperatures into the 40s by sunrise.

It will be a partly to mostly cloudy weekend with a chilly/blustery wind at times. Otherwise, great weather to get everyone into that FALL MOOD!

More on that setup plus an update to the storm next week!

