UPS hiring thousands ahead of peak delivery season

Packages at UPS Worldport being sorted. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is hiring roughly 100,000 part-time employees nationwide ahead of their busiest time of the year. Those positions include anything from package handlers to drivers.

Inside UPS Centennial Hub in Louisville, they’re gearing up to train new employees. One of the ways they’re doing that is through a virtual reality simulator for drivers.

Julie Hancock has been a UPS driver for nearly 30 years. She said Friday that there’s no way they’d be able to handle the extra workload without the seasonal help during peak season.

Of the hundreds of positions available in Louisville, several are driving positions.

Hancock said it’s a great opportunity.

”I think what a lot of people don’t understand is that when peak season comes and goes, a lot of people get hired on stay on,” Hancock said. ”So it’s a great way to get your foot in the door when this happens. I know across the country we’re hiring around 1,000 seasonal drivers and then here locally we’re looking at 300 plus.”

To see UPS job listings, click or tap here.

