502Circle partners with UofL Athletics for flash give promotion

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The official NIL collective of the University of Louisville, 502Circle, announced the release of a “Flash Give” campaign schedule to take place during Saturday night’s UofL vs Notre Dame football game.

The event will take place during the first timeout of the second quarter and will prompt fans to scan a QR code on the stadium videoboards which will take them directly to the 502Cirlce giving site.

The goal will be to raise as much money as possible within the timeout and highlight the giving power of the Louisville community with the sell out crowd at the game.

“Louisville is home to the fastest two minutes in sports,” 502Circle President Dan Furman said Monday, referencing the Kentucky Derby. “Let’s make Flash Give the most exciting three minutes.

Our supporters are amazing, but we know there are people at the game who have not been exposed to NIL or 502Circle. This is a chance to expand awareness and make it simple for our fans to support the student-athletes that we cheer on throughout the course of the year.”

Fans are encourages to bookmark the website ahead of the game to avoid connectivity delays during the promotion.

502Circle directly supports student-athletes at the University of Louisville by providing NIL opportunities in addition to partnering with local businesses and nonprofits to facilitate NIL engagements.

