Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bar owners prepare for crowds ahead of UofL’s sold out home game

Over 60,000 people are expected to pack L&N Stadium Saturday night for UofL’s sold-out game against Notre Dame.
By Noelle Friel
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 60,000 people are expected to pack L&N Stadium Saturday night for UofL’s sold-out game against Notre Dame.

This is the first time the Cardinals have sold out a home game since 2019 when the team hosted the Irish for the first time in school history as both teams opened the 2019 season.

Sports bars across the city are looking to capitalize on the excitement. Matt Ferguson, the owner of Railyard Billiards & Sports Pub in the Highlands, said his bar is expecting massive crowds over the weekend.

“We plan on having a red and blackout here at the bar,” Ferguson said. “Everything we have from our bar mats to our pitchers will be red and black.”

The Cardinals are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2016 under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm.

Ferguson said the Cardinals’ winning streak has brought even more people out to the bar.

“When teams are winning, people want to watch together,” Ferguson said. “So we’ve been able to really capitalize on that. We’ve had a lot of people come and try our restaurant for the first time.”

The bar is finding ways to capitalize on the Cardinals craze, like offering a special deal on Gravely Brewing’s “Cardinale”, the official draft of the Cards.

“With Brohm coming back to town, Louisville’s really back on the map,” Ferguson said. “And it’s really helped drive our food sales.”

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is welcoming Irish fans to town with their “Bluegrass and Gold” weekend. The club welcomed fans from across the country Friday night at Jim Beam Distillery.

“All in all we hope to see a great game,” Brian Megee, an Irish fan from Pittsburgh said. “It’s a great stadium and just being together with our friends. It’s the one time of year we all get to come together over Notre Dame football.”

As for who will win? Notre Dame fans are hoping for the luck of the Irish.

“Louisville’s good, but I think you know, 85% chance we’re going to win tomorrow night,” Kevin Simpson, a fan from Chicago said.

Parking lots will be open at 1 p.m. Saturday for tailgating. L&N Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Right) Sherry Ballard, Crystal Rogers' mother.
Prosecutor says gun believed to have killed Tommy Ballard in possession of state
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment
One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina...
1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program
18-year-old dies at hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

Latest News

Savannah Bananas set to play at Louisville Slugger Field in 2024
Kentuckians are taking advantage of in-person and online sports betting options.
Early numbers show sports betting’s impact in Kentucky
It was Chris Mack's coaching debut with the Cardinals.
NCAA confirms UofL freshman eligibility
Both the Cards and the Cats rank in the Top 25 after perfect 5-0 starts.
UK, UofL both in Top 25