Bar owners prepare for crowds ahead of UofL’s sold out home game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 60,000 people are expected to pack L&N Stadium Saturday night for UofL’s sold-out game against Notre Dame.

This is the first time the Cardinals have sold out a home game since 2019 when the team hosted the Irish for the first time in school history as both teams opened the 2019 season.

Sports bars across the city are looking to capitalize on the excitement. Matt Ferguson, the owner of Railyard Billiards & Sports Pub in the Highlands, said his bar is expecting massive crowds over the weekend.

“We plan on having a red and blackout here at the bar,” Ferguson said. “Everything we have from our bar mats to our pitchers will be red and black.”

The Cardinals are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2016 under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm.

Ferguson said the Cardinals’ winning streak has brought even more people out to the bar.

“When teams are winning, people want to watch together,” Ferguson said. “So we’ve been able to really capitalize on that. We’ve had a lot of people come and try our restaurant for the first time.”

The bar is finding ways to capitalize on the Cardinals craze, like offering a special deal on Gravely Brewing’s “Cardinale”, the official draft of the Cards.

“With Brohm coming back to town, Louisville’s really back on the map,” Ferguson said. “And it’s really helped drive our food sales.”

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville is welcoming Irish fans to town with their “Bluegrass and Gold” weekend. The club welcomed fans from across the country Friday night at Jim Beam Distillery.

“All in all we hope to see a great game,” Brian Megee, an Irish fan from Pittsburgh said. “It’s a great stadium and just being together with our friends. It’s the one time of year we all get to come together over Notre Dame football.”

As for who will win? Notre Dame fans are hoping for the luck of the Irish.

“Louisville’s good, but I think you know, 85% chance we’re going to win tomorrow night,” Kevin Simpson, a fan from Chicago said.

Parking lots will be open at 1 p.m. Saturday for tailgating. L&N Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

