Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brace yourself for ‘Facing Evil’ new haunted attraction in Evansville

Brace yourself for ‘Facing Evil’ new haunted attraction in Evansville
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The brand new haunted attraction ‘Facing Evil’ is officially up and running in Evansville.

[Previous Story: Prepare for ‘Facing Evil,’ new haunted attraction coming to Evansville]

“We have friends here. A beautiful Evansville property of 12 full acres,” said owner of Dead Bird Productions, Brandon Cardinal. “We have a mix of everything, a lot of dark areas. We have a hayride that’s going to go through about six and a half acres.”

Cardinal says they will have 40 people total helping to work the attraction, but they’re looking for 50 or more, depending on the crowds they get.

“It’s enjoyment for the whole family,” says Cardinal. “We’re just happy to be able to come up here, put on a great show for Evansville and the Tri-State area and make people laugh, scream, have fun.”

Once the hayride ends, attendees will be going to ‘Carnevil,’ which is a haunt toward the back end of the property.

The ‘Carnevil’ includes characters such as Michael Myers from Halloween and Twisty the Clown from American Horror Story.

Beetlejuice even makes a special appearance to welcome guests to the event.

“People come down here they know it’s safe, they have a grand old time, get yourself a spook,” Beetlejuice told 14 News reporters.

Click here to purchase your passes online.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered serious burns after a catamaran exploded on October 6, 2023, at a marina...
1 injured explosion at Oldham County marina
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program
Stanley Watts during his October 6, 2023, court hearing.
Man takes plea deal in revenge shooting
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

File Photo
Paristown goes to the dogs in first-ever event
The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Cool, breezy and dry for the weekend
Fall weather has arrived!
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 7, 2023
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 6 scores
Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 6
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 6 scores