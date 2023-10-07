Contact Troubleshooters
Center for Women and Families kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with community walk

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Center for Women and Families kicked off...
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Center for Women and Families kicked off its observance with a Community Walk across the Big Four Bridge on Friday,(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Center for Women and Families kicked off its observance with a community walk across the Big Four Bridge on Friday.

Throughout the month, there will be several different programs that people can attend. Next week will be “Chalk the Walk” Week when the community is invited to join in on writing encouraging messages of support for survivors of domestic violence on sidewalks, parking lots and other outdoor spaces.

“Bring awareness,” Center for Women and Families CEO Elizabeth Martin said. “People, talk about domestic violence. Bring it out from the shadows. Bring it out from behind peoples’ doors. We got to get away from people thinking that this is a family problem, that it’s a personal problem. It’s not my business because this is the community’s business.”

For more information on the Center for Women and Families and for resources, click or tap here.

