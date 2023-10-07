DARE 5k held in honor of Shelbyville police officer killed in hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Through the help of the Shelbyville Police Department, a DARE 5k was held Saturday morning in memory of an off-duty officer who was killed in a hit-and-run.

In August 2022, Thomas Elmore was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a car on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. Elmore was thrown from his motorcycle and died before he could be taken to the hospital. Elmore had been with the Shelbyville Police Department for approximately a year.

Elmore’s daughters, Katelyn and Makenzie, said their father did his work in the narcotics department, which is why the race sponsored the DARE program.

“So naturally, we chose the DARE program because that was his passion,” Katelyn said.

This is the first 5K held in honor of Elmore since he died.

“I wanted to make something good come out of such a tragedy as the loss of my father,” Katelyn said. “So I came up to the chief at Shelbyville and he put this all together, and the Shelbyville Police Department has been really great and gotten all set up for us.”

Dozens of people came out to Shelbyville for the race to show their support.

“We’re very flattered by all the support, very happy,” Katelyn said.

Soon after the crash, Ashley Dyan Catlett was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. She also faced misdemeanor charges for not having a driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance.

Catlett pleaded guilty to all charges in July.

